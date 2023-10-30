Tenorio sa Disyembre pa paduwaon og balik

Dili dayon makaduwa og ba­lik si LA Tenorio sa Brgy. Gi­ne­bra Gin Kings sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup nga sugdan karong Nobiyembre 5, 2023 sa Araneta Coliseum.Gipasabot ni Gin Kings coach Tim Cone nga ang pagbalik ni Tenorio nagdepende pa sa assessment sa iyang mga doktor.“Our target for him to be in the lineup is I think December 3.

That’s the target,” pagbutyag ni Cone sa interbyu sa Power & Play program ni kanhi PBA commissioner Noli Eala nga napatik sa Spin.ph.“I think it’s the time that he’ll come back and actually get into the lineup.”Si Tenorio, kinsa dili pa lang tantong dugay nadeklarar nga cancer-free, matag adlaw na niapil sa praktis sa Gin Kings.“But then at this point, his doctor just want to see how his body reacts as he goes through the heavy, heavy conditioning,” pasabot ni Cone.

