Ten key moments in the climate change fight

Ahead of UN climate talks in Dubai from November 30, here are 10 key dates in the battle against global warming.Alerted by scientists to signs that the Earth’s surface was warming, in 1988 the United Nations established the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to investigate.

In a series of studies, evidence accumulated that human activities — voracious burning of coal, oil and gas; rainforest logging; and destructive farming practices — were heating the Earth’s surface, a prelude to disruptions of its climate system.An “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 created the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with the aim of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Developing countries, including China, India and Brazil, were not required to take on binding targets. In October 2007, the UN panel shared the Nobel Peace Prize with former US vice president Al Gore for their efforts in raising the alarm about climate change.Participants at the COP15 gathering in Copenhagen failed to achieve an agreement for the post-2012 period. headtopics.com

In 2018, Swedish teen Greta Thunberg started skipping school on Fridays to sit outside the Swedish parliament, demanding more substantive action to combat climate change.

Palace places DAP under NEDA to streamline their functionsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Solon urges PhilHealth to expand coverage by 20%Defining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos enacts law on LGU classificationDefining the News Read more ⮕

Lihim Resorts, El Nido Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Month with a Culinary CollaborationDefining the News Read more ⮕

2023 and Beyond with the Figaro Coffee GroupDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan eyes more PH investmentsDefining the News Read more ⮕