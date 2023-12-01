Temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants expires

A temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants has expired without a deal to extend it. Israel intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza just before the truce ended, and sirens warning of rockets sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza. The truce had allowed for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up warThe death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up warDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »