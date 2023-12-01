Temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants expires

A temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants has expired without a deal to extend it. Israel intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza just before the truce ended, and sirens warning of rockets sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza. The truce had allowed for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.





