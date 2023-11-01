Tell it to SunStar: A formal letter to Comelec

Our teachers consider the task a patriotic duty, but a good compensation package will help persuade more qualified teachers to sit as members of the Electoral Board (EB), the top priority under the Election Service Reform Act (Republic Act 10756). And while we acknowledge the increase in honoraria to P10,000 for the EB chairman and P9,000 for the members, the 20 percent tax will reduce the actual amounts to P8,000 and P7,200, respectively.

