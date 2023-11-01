Technology department crafting policies to promote online safety

Paraiso said the partnership will ensure that the social media platform community standards and regulations they have set forth are aligned with the goals and policies of the government toward online safety.

As reported by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) under the Office of the President, the total number of online scams – such as those that happen across social media – went up to nearly triple what it was in the same period of 2022, in the first half of 2023, reaching 4,446 reported cases.

Paraiso added that the agency together with social media companies will launch public awareness campaigns that educate the public about the risks of online harms and provide actionable steps to stay safe online.

“We want the public to be more vigilant against various online scam activities especially when we are out of our homes,” Ramos said.Connecting to an open and unsecured Wi-Fi network can put any device at risk which can access personal information as hackers can use data to control the devices and steal identity and even money.

Ramos explained that gadgets can be susceptible to Man-in-The -Middle (MTM) attacks through open wi-Fi connections. “An attacker will intercept the communication flow between your handsets and browser and steal information and potentially allow your device to be hijacked,” Ramos said .Fake e-wallet apps which are apps that look like legitimate e-wallet apps but are actually created by scammers are also wide-spread.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: DOH to parents: Avoid bringing kids to cemeteriesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Disaster agencies set to conduct Q4 nat’l tsunami, earthquake drills in AuroraDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: PH politics is localDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: ‘Our turn today, your turn tomorrow’Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Lawmakers back DOJ plan to sue China on environmental chargesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Envoy expects more direct US flights to ManilaDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕