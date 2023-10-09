Teachers and students in state universities and colleges urge Senate to redirect funds

Senior high school students queue at examination sites in UP Diliman on June 3, 2023 to take the University of the Philippine College Admission Test (UPCAT) as it finally resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. MANILA, Philippines — Teachers and students in state universities and colleges (SUCs) on Wednesday urged the Senate to redirect a portion of the confidential and intelligence funds it removed from civilian agencies to the budget of SUCs.
Saying that SUCs were "neglected" by the House when the lower chamber adjusted the proposed 2024 budget, Alliance of Concerned Teachers State Colleges and Universities (ACT SUCs) President Carl Marc Ramota said that lawmakers "failed to see" the clamor of state scholars in schools with classroom shortages. The P6 billion slash in the funding of SUCs is a "big blow" to the government-run schools, which "are already stretched beyond their limits," he adde
Philippines Headlines
