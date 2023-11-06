Teacher Found Dead in Leyte, Investigation Underway

According to information from the Leyte Police Provincial Office, the body of the victim was found near a water tank just a few meters away from the victim's office. The victim was identified as Peejay Montero, a 27-year-old MAPEH teacher. The PNP also found blood scattered in the teacher's office. The perpetrator also broke the padlock of the teacher's office. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the crime.

The PNP is also appealing to witnesses or anyone who saw the incident to come forward and bring justice to the teacher's death

