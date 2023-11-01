Tea tree gets better

The brand is known for ethically sourced and naturally based skin and beauty products. For its tea tree oil line, the main ingredient is sourced from independent farmers in Kenya under the brand’s community trade fair program. The leaves are steam-distilled within 12 hours from the time of harvest to ensure the oil’s purity and potency.

Tea tree oil is perfect for oily and blemish-prone skin, helping to control pimples, acne, and other forms of irritation, and reducing the appearance of unwanted blemishes. The purest form of the oil is still available in small bottles at all Body Shop stores, while the skin toner and facial wash under the new tea tree oil line are now enriched with salicylic acid or BHA.“We reformulated the line to include salicylic acid or BHA, which actually helps control blemishes and keeps them at bay,” explained, AVP for Marketing and Store Development during the Editor’s Room session featuring The Body Shop.

Salicylic acid is a lipid-soluble ingredient that can effectively penetrate pores. It can benefit those with oily and acne-prone skin by helping to remove acne-causing debris. The Tea Tree Skin Clearing Toner and Facial Wash from Body Shop cleanse and refresh the skin, removing excess oil without the dry or tight feeling.In 2019, the company opened refilling stations for its products. Their plastic packaging is made from 100 percent recycled material. They source natural ingredients for their products that support ecosystems, helping to address climate change.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as Sixers maul BlazersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: PNVF Challenge Cup lures 37 squadsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Lady Falcons march to Shakey’s Super League semifinal roundDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: More than just a paradiseDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Rustan’s celebrates over seven decades of Christmas traditionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 to unveil new courseDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕