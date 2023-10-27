Taytay’s ‘viral’ chieftain vows to continue elderly care and other community projects

This “small but able” village is “aged-friendly”—thanks to the dedicated leadership of its chieftain, Frank Luster Santos. “Kap Buboy” to his constituents, he has a big heart when it comes to geriatric residents.

Every time they ask for support to their events and other gatherings, Kap Buboy never fails to give assistance to them. In fact, the chieftain holds a meeting with them at least once a month so as to accommodate all their requests.

What’s more, they are always a priority on all transactions in the community. This holds true when Covid-19 hit in 2019. Though a first-termer, he was able to bring Barangay Muzon 1 to the limelight with his unique emergency response even prior to the government’s imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in March 2020. This was when their team was bracing to give raw meat and vegetables to the residents, which earned praises from many observers. headtopics.com

Such simple yet newsworthy and viral act has set a benchmark for local governance not only in neighboring communities in the province but also all over the country. “Apart from medicines, ambulance and rescue vehicles, we also have 10 oxygen tanks to lend,” Kap Buboy said, referring to the life support system for needy patients like senior citizens.

