Taylor Swift leads Billboard Music Awards finalists; K-pop acts nominated

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) announced the finalists for this year’s ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 19.

Taylor Swift led the nominations with 20 while several K-pop artists have been named finalists in different categories. (Clockwise from top left) BTS' Jimin, Stray Kids, BTS' Jungkook, TWICE, BTS' Suga and Tomorrow X Together (Big Hit Music, X)

This year, nine new awards will be presented including top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. K-pop acts nominated this year include BTS' Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, Fifty Fifty, BLACKPINK, BTS' Suga and BTS' Jungkook.Tye Tribbett, All Things NewTop Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) SongFuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. headtopics.com

Seventeen send microphone into space for music video ‘God of Music’K-pop group Seventeen’s new music video “음악의 신 (God of Music)” showed a microphone floating in space and it was for real. Read more ⮕

‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awardsThe Philippines is vying for four major awards at the World Travel Awards this year. Read more ⮕

Bounty Fresh Chicken’s Chicky advocates for good nutrition at BGC’s 3D BillboardDefining the News Read more ⮕

IN PHOTOS: 2023 Manila FAME’s Katha Awards winnersSee this year’s showcase of Filipino design excellence in the home, fashion, and lifestyle industries Read more ⮕

Music unites Israelis, Palestinians in BerlinAt the Barenboim-Said Academy in the German capital, young Israeli and Arab musicians study together. The Hamas attacks on Israel happened just before the start of a new semester. How did they react? Read more ⮕

Liza Soberano still with James Reid's Careless MusicCareless Music on Wednesday stressed that actress Liza Soberano is still under its management, contrary to earlier reports. Read more ⮕