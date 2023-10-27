Taylor Swift leads Billboard Music Awards finalists; K-pop acts nominated

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) announced the finalists for this year’s ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 19.
Taylor Swift led the nominations with 20 while several K-pop artists have been named finalists in different categories. (Clockwise from top left) BTS' Jimin, Stray Kids, BTS' Jungkook, TWICE, BTS' Suga and Tomorrow X Together (Big Hit Music, X)
This year, nine new awards will be presented including top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. K-pop acts nominated this year include BTS' Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, Fifty Fifty, BLACKPINK, BTS' Suga and BTS' Jungkook.Tye Tribbett, All Things NewTop Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) SongFuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. headtopics.com
