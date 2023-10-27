HEAD TOPICS

Taylor Swift leads Billboard Music Awards finalists; K-pop acts nominated

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) announced the finalists for this year’s ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 19.&nbsp;

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) announced the finalists for this year’s ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 19.

Taylor Swift led the nominations with 20 while several K-pop artists have been named finalists in different categories. (Clockwise from top left) BTS' Jimin, Stray Kids, BTS' Jungkook, TWICE, BTS' Suga and Tomorrow X Together (Big Hit Music, X)

This year, nine new awards will be presented including top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. K-pop acts nominated this year include BTS' Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, Fifty Fifty, BLACKPINK, BTS' Suga and BTS' Jungkook.

