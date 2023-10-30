Taylor Swift breaks own Spotify records with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.MANILA, Philippines – We found wonderland and definitely got lost in it, Swifties! Pop superstar Taylor Swift continues to smash records and we’re not even surprised.

It carried re-recordings of Swift’s hit songs including “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Clean,” as well as five new songs “from the vault.” And on Saturday, October 29, streaming platform Spotify announced that the new release has set two more records for Swift.

“She’s done it again. On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, andbecame Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far,” they announced. headtopics.com

She’s done it again 🩵On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.in 2020 as a way to “regain ownership” of the master recordings of her first six albums following a rights dispute with her former label Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun.

