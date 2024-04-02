Taxpayer Seeks Refund of Compromise Amount Paid for Deficiency Tax

In the context of tax assessments, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) offers remedies for taxpayers with assessed deficiency taxes. Under Section 204 of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), as implemented by Revenue Regulation (RR) 30-2002, instances when the BIR may compromise the payment of deficiency tax include doubtful validity of the delinquent account or disputed assessment, and financial incapacity of the taxpayer.
In a 2023 Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) case, a domestic corporation (petitioner) seeks a refund of a compromise amount paid, representing 25 percent of the basic deficiency value-added tax (VAT) on an assessment for the taxable year (TY) 2008, against the Commissioner of Internal Revenue (CIR) (respondent). The petitioner argues that the prerequisites for a refund have been met, namely: (1) timeliness of its administrative and judicial claims for refund, and (2) internal revenue taxes sought to be refunded were illegally and erroneously collected by the BI
