SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija — Ferdinand Malgapo, Jr. hoped he to keep the legacy of the family's funeral business alive.

One of the biggest is located here in Barangay Tikiw, and is run by Jocelyn Malgapo, Ferdinand's aunt. (The funerary business, embalming... I have been seeing it since I was a child. We lived at a funeral parlor. It was owned by my grandfather.)

Growing up, Malgapo wanted to become a minister in their church, but he was influenced by his grandfather and his uncles to become an embalmer and help in the family business. (I was a little hesitant the first time I helped prepare a body. It was my first time and they had me sew up the body. It wasn't that I was afraid, but I was worried I wouldn't do the job well.) headtopics.com

"Ka Morgue" said he wants to explain the process of embalming to the public and correct any misconceptions about his profession. "Maraming tanong eh... ang sa akin lang naman gusto kong masagot ko sila ng talagang maayos, sa maayos na paraan, sa maayos na salita para talaga. Kumbaga magkaroon sila ng kaalaman, maging educational yung video ko," he said.

The embalmer said he wants to have his own funeral parlor in the future, as this was his parents' dream. His aunt Jocelyn described him as helpful and kind, even if he was hard to wake up when new bodies get delivered to their morgue. headtopics.com

(There are no set hours in this kind of work. I help him by making sure we have supplies like formaline and makeup.)

