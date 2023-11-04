Tan Chong Car Challenge Returns to Singapore in 2023

Tan Chong Car Challenge (TCCC), organized by Tan Chong International Limited, has generated immense interest, drawing both past participants and newcomers eager to compete. This event is making a comeback after its last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 and will take place on November 4 and 5, 2023, at the iconic Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza in Singapore, promising excitement for contestants, supporters, and the audience.

This past October 28, Motor Image Philippines organized the Subaru Car Challenge at Festival Mall in Alabang, where five champions were crowned: Cyrus Corpuz, Joy Paguntalan, Reggie Purugganan, Alex Neblasca Jr., and Chrisley Adelan. These victors endured the challenge of keeping their palms firmly planted within the palm decals on the displayed Subarus, all in the hope of securing these coveted spots in the Singapore leg, for the one shot at winning the grand prize. Given the limited available slots for local participants, more than 190 Singaporean citizens and permanent residents (PRs) eagerly registered online starting from September 15, hoping for an opportunity to compete and the chance to take home the grand prize. To determine the 145 allocated slots for Singapore participants, registrants will go through a random lottery draw for their spot at one of the six cars decked out in the iconic palm sticker

