Tambagi ko Noy Kulas: Katulo ra gakita

For me man gud three years na mi nya mag-ulaw ulaw pa siya? Naka kiss na gani siya nako adtong three times mi nagkakita. Ngano kaha nga ing ana siya? Do you think serious siya? Please tambagi ko.MIMIMimi,Naa tingali nimo ang laing problema, wala sa iyaha. Basin nakabantay siya sa imong mga demand nga di maayo nga sign. Sama anang gusto ka nga magsige og communicate thru chat, mag video call every other day ug gusto kang tubagon ka niya dayon diha-diha kon mo chat.
