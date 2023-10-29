Talks on Ukraine’s peace plan kick off

VALLETTA, Malta — Talks on Ukraine’s plan for peace kicked off in Malta on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, with the participation of more than 65 countries — but not Russia, Maltese and Ukrainian officials said.The two-day meeting of national security delegates is the third round of such talks in recent months.

The initial round of talks in Copenhagen in June saw just 15 participants, rising to 43 for the second round in Jeddah in August.In his speech at the conference, Yermak noted that, as more and more states are joining the development of Zelenskyy’s plan, “Russia will have to give in to the international community. It will have to accept our common conditions.

