Talk of amending the Constitution

Once more, talk is rife that the Marcos Jr. administration will push for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution, and once more and predictably, the bogeyman makes his appearance: the ulterior motive for tinkering with the Constitution is the extension of term limits! This is becoming annoying as it stunts every intelligent conversation on the wisdom (or the folly!) of amending the Constitution.To say that the 1987 Constitution is imperfect is to enunciate a self-evident proposition.

Like any human document, it is imperfect. Consequently, a priori, there should be no objection to moving from imperfection to a greater degree of perfection. That, of course, entails a number of presuppositions, among them, that those tasked with rewriting the fundamental law are truly civic-spirited and morally dependable. To characterize these as impossible conditions is to impugn the initiative even before it has gained traction. It is defeatist — and deplorable! To propose the amendment of the Constitution is in no way to characterize the present Charter as infir





Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.Longtime artist Max Santiago faces complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. The police framed the burning of his effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts, but the complaints were dismissed by a prosecutor.

Marcos says maritime tensions ‘most complex’ global challengePresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. describes the situation in the South China Sea as the most complex geopolitical challenge in the world and emphasizes the need for new solutions and strong alliances.

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

President Marcos Signs P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, which is 9.5% higher than this year's budget. The budget aims to fight poverty, combat illiteracy, produce food, end hunger, protect homes, secure borders, treat the sick, keep people healthy, create jobs, and fund livelihoods.

Marcos ratings up but Duterte's fallAn independent survey showed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval and trust ratings improved, while Vice President Sara Duterte's approval rating declined.

President Marcos Appoints Directors for Maharlika Investment CorporationPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). The newly appointed directors are Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan has extensive experience in banks and financial institutions, having worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation. She also served in various roles at the Asian Development Bank and held positions in SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. and Maybank Inc.

