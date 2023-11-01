Talino Venture secures $5-M investment from Chemonics

"Fueled by Chemonics’ $5 million investment, both organizations are fully committed to helping millions access financial services through inclusive and scalable technology," it added. “While Talino’s ventures are built on Filipino innovation, our partnership with Chemonics enables us to go beyond the Filipino diaspora and make a positive impact on the lives of many more people," said Damarillo.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Talino Venture created the government-endorsed contact tracing app SafePass. This was eventually adopted by the government's inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

It used drone technology to pick up lab samples in Malawi and was also credited for developing a technology-based forest and a biodiversity conservation system in the country, according to Talino Venture.

"Talino has a proven record of developing high-impact technology and combined with Chemonics’ access to local leaders and deep expertise gained from our work in nearly 100 countries, we can create groundbreaking, scalable solutions with the potential to help millions,” said Butcher.

ADB said the loan would support reforms to expand financial inclusion in the country by improving the country’s financial infrastructure, including widening the digital financing ecosystem.

