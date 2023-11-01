Tales at the ‘crypt’

Perhaps it is about time that a law was passed requiring private hospitals to take in more patients under the PhilHealth Universal care program so that patients don’t have to cram in hallways and alleys of state hospitals.

Which brings me to my final point. The Philippine government has no moral right to restrain or prevent Filipino or Filipina nurses from migrating abroad unless they provide for complete free education and board of nursing students like what some European countries do, where students of medicine get full scholarships.

Of course, I had to go, and true enough, what used to be the site of the tomb was leveled ground and with no trace of anything, not even a tombstone. I decided to head off to the administration office to find out what happened or to report the matter to the authorities, who then informed me that because the cemetery was a “public” cemetery, the tombs and skeletal remains therein were only allowed for a maximum of 25 years or so.

In the end, my friend’s story about diminishing relatives is a generational reality, not to mention the burden we leave with the living to look after the dead in their graves.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown Bonifacio

In recent months my mother has been increasingly talking with my father – across the dining table, while seated in the living room. The idea has long been talked about, suggested and promoted by various individuals and groups, particularly former secretary Manny Piñol, but nobody in government or Malacañang was willing to pick up...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Lawmakers on Speaker’s ratings: We’re doing the right thingDespite harsh criticisms, members of the supermajority coalition at the House of Representatives have expressed vindication with the latest double-digit surge in the ratings of Speaker Martin Romualdez, who was the main subject of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: TunneledThe only thing worse than having to assault an entrenched enemy force is to assault one hiding out in tunnels.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: MMDA: Coding window hours stay, but traffic flow for holidays to be reviewedThe expanded number coding scheme from 7AM to 10AM and 5PM to 8PM is retained for Mondays to Fridays, except weekends and holidays, the MMDA clarified on Wednesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Miss Grand PH bet missingFamily and friends of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon are deeply worried as she has not returned home for several days.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕