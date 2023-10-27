Talampas on fire as Chiefs stun Red Lions for win No. 2

Jade Talampas caught fire from beyond the arc to help Arellano pull off a shocker against second seed San Beda, 74-72, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Friday, Oct. 27.The Chiefs unloaded two crucial runs—the first in the third quarter where they overhauled double-digit deficits and the other one late in the game when they fought back and leaned on Talampas' sniping to complete the reversal.

After Talampas nailed the last of his three thunderous triples with five seconds to go, Arellano held its ground as San Beda’s Fil-Canadian neophyte Jomel Puno missed a potential game-tying, overtime-forcing layup before the final buzzer sounded.

Defense was also one of the keys for Arellano as it shackled San Beda's leading scorer Jacob Cortez to just two points. Ralph Yanes chipped in 11 points while team captain Danielle Mallari and Troy Valencia added 10 markers each for the Chiefs.The scores:- Talampas 18, Yanes 11, Mallari 10, Valencia 10, Capulong 8.Ongotan 5, Villarente 4, Geronimo 4, Sunga 2, Dela Cruz 2, Rosalin 0- Payosing 20, Puno 14, Jopia 11, Tagle 9, Alfaro 7, Cuntapay 6, Gallego 3, Cortez 2, Visser 0, Tagala 0, Llanera 0, Peregrina 0, Royo 0 headtopics.com

