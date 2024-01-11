Taiwanese Foreign Minister Slams China's Interference in Upcoming Elections

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu criticized China for interfering in Taiwan's upcoming elections. Wu urged Beijing to stop meddling in other countries' elections and focus on their own. This comes after China warned Taiwan voters to make the correct choice in the elections, describing the frontrunner as a threat to peace. The election is crucial as it will determine Taiwan's future relations with China.





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poland's Foreign Minister Urges West to Support UkrainePoland's new foreign minister visits Ukraine and calls for Western support against Russian forces. Ukraine hopes for resolution to a blockade from Polish truckers.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Foreign Relations: China Coast Guard vessels shoo away Filipino vesselsPhotos in Vietnamese and Philippine newspapers show China Coast Guard vessels shooing away small Filipino vessels hired by the Philippine Coast Guard, which defied and intruded into what China considers part of its sovereign territory. The absurdity of the situation is highlighted by a priest celebrating Mass on the deck of a ship, with statues of the Nativity nearby.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China Evergrande Group: From Dream to NightmareThe story of China Evergrande Group's epic crash and its impact on everyone in China

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »