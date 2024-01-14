Taiwan Urges China to Respect Election Result

Taiwan on Sunday told China to “face reality” and respect its election result, after voters defied Beijing’s warnings and chose pro-sovereignty candidate Lai Ching-te as president. Voters spurned Beijing’s repeated calls not to vote for Lai, delivering a comfortable victory for a man China’s ruling Communist Party sees as a dangerous separatist.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has never renounced force to bring it under its control, responded to Lai’s victory saying it would not change the “inevitable trend of China’s reunification”. Lai, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), vowed to defend the island from China’s “intimidation” and on Sunday the island’s foreign ministry told Beijing to accept the result. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Beijing authorities to respect the election results, face reality and give up suppressing Taiwan in order for positive cross-strait interactions to return to the right track,” it said in a statemen





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines' Richest Billionaire Urges Peaceful Negotiation with ChinaTeresita Sy-Coson, the vice chairperson of SM Investments Corp., the Philippines' biggest conglomerate, has expressed the need for peaceful negotiation with China. She believes that the belligerent stance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration is negatively impacting business confidence in the country's economy.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China Accused of Deploying Strategy to Influence Taiwan's ElectionsChina is being accused of using military threats, diplomatic pressure, fake news, and financial inducements to influence voters in Taiwan's elections and pick candidates who favor unification. China's ultimate goal is to take control of Taiwan's high-tech economy and the self-governing island democracy.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Slams China's Interference in Upcoming ElectionsTaiwanese Foreign Minister criticizes China for interfering in Taiwan's elections and urges Beijing to focus on their own elections. China warned Taiwan voters to make the correct choice in the elections.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China Evergrande Group: From Dream to NightmareThe story of China Evergrande Group's epic crash and its impact on everyone in China

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »