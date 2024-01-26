Taiwan's Advanced Chatbot Gives Confusing Answer on Presidential Election

When asked who won the recent presidential election in Taiwan, the world’s most advanced Chinese-language chatbot gives a confusing answer. It accurately says. But then it adds: “No matter how the situation in Taiwan changes, the basic fact is that there’s only one China” — a comment that echoes what Beijing’s diplomats said after the US-friendly candidate won the race to be the next president of the island China wants to someday rule.

The political slant to what should be a straightforward question and answer is a problem for Taiwan, where officials fear influential tech platforms from China, such as TikTok and..





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan Elects New Leader, Defying Mainland ChinaTaiwan has elected a new leader, defying the hopes of mainland China. The self-determination of the Taiwanese people holds legal significance, as China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Despite this, China has not yet used force to occupy Taiwan.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China Accused of Deploying Strategy to Influence Taiwan's ElectionsChina is being accused of using military threats, diplomatic pressure, fake news, and financial inducements to influence voters in Taiwan's elections and pick candidates who favor unification. China's ultimate goal is to take control of Taiwan's high-tech economy and the self-governing island democracy.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Taiwan Urges China to Respect Election ResultTaiwan tells China to face reality and respect the election result after voters choose pro-sovereignty candidate Lai Ching-te as president, defying Beijing's warnings.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan's Ruling-Party Candidate Wins Presidential ElectionRuling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election, determining the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

China protests Marcos' Taiwan message, PH and UK sign defense dealChina protests President Marcos Jr.'s message to Taiwan's new leader, while the Philippines and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation agreement.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China protests over President Marcos' message to Taiwan's new leaderChina has filed a diplomatic protest before the Philippine Embassy in Beijing over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory message to Taiwan's new leader Dr. Lai Ching-te. The Chinese Embassy in Manila stated that Marcos' remarks violate the 'One China' principle and interfere in China's internal affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »