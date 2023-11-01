Taiwan detects 43 Chinese warplanes around island

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said in a daily statement that 43 Chinese aircraft and 7 naval vessels were detected around the island in a 24-hour period leading up to 6:00 am Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday).

The ministry reports near-daily warplane incursions by the Chinese military, which in the past year has carried out massive war games around Taiwan's waters. The ministry said at the time that Beijing's "continued military harassment can easily lead to a sharp escalation in tension and worsen regional security".

Beijing hates Tsai for her refusal to accept that Taiwan belongs to China, and often makes a strong show of force when officials from various countries meet her as it denotes the island's sovereignty. Japan's first pilot project of a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle has been suspended after a minor accident with a parked...

Inis­kor ni Malik Monk ang 11 sa kanyang 22 points sa overtime sa 132-127 pagtakas ng Kings kay LeBron James at sa Los...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Taiwan detects 43 Chinese warplanes around islandTAIPEI, Taiwan– More than 40 Chinese warplanes were detected around Taiwan in a day, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Citicore Group, Chinese firm sign deal for supply of 700-MW solar modulesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PH Navy denies ship trespassed Chinese watersChina’s allegation that a Philippine Navy ship illegally entered its waters is refuted by Philippine officials.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines did not illegally enter any Chinese sovereignty space — NSCThis comes after the BRP Conrado Yap, a ship of the Philippine Navy, passed and operates on Scarborough Shoal, which is inside the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on October 30.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Chinese factory activity contracts in OctoberSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: 3 Chinese astros safely return to Earth after ‘successful’ missionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕