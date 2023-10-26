Taguig City bags DOH service excellence award

The Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development has recognized Taguig City for its dedication to providing diverse exceptional medical support to its constituents.

The LGU Health Scorecard is a component of the FOURmula One (F1) Plus for Health Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) aimed at promoting equity and effectiveness. It also serves as a primary tool for assessing and monitoring the performance of local government units (LGUs) in meeting the national health targets based on the priority programs of the DOH.

Mayor Lani Cayetano, at the helm of a transformative, lively, and caring city, is committed to delivering quality and accessible healthcare services and programs for all Taguigueños, the city government said in a statement. headtopics.com

Taguig was one of only eight local government units in the National Capital Region (NCR) to receive this honor. In addition, the city also stands as one of only two LGUs in the Philippines invited to a global meeting to showcase its best practices in the National Immunization Program and hailed as the Immunization Champion for reaching every Purok in the city.

* Certificate of Recognition for its exceptional performance achieving 85% program target for Category 2 and 3 Animal Bite Cases

