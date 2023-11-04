Tabuena slips in Asian Tour event

Tabuena was on his way to driving past a slew of rivals with a birdie-birdie effort from No. 13 for a running three-under card and a six-under overall total. But he failed to rescue a par on the par-3 16th after missing the green and holed out with a double bogey on the par-5 17th. With a 35-37, the ICTSI-backed ace settled for a three-day total of 213, dropping eight spots to joint 32nd, 11 strokes behind Chinese Chen Guxin, who unleashed a 66 to wrest the lead at 202.

That was three strokes clear of Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand and local amateur Ding Wenyi, who matched 205 after 65 and 67, respectively, although the Chinese could’ve hiked his lead if not for a three-putt miscue on No. 18. But Guxin, who beat Lloyd Go in sudden death to win the BRG Open of the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam last year, does enjoy a big cushion against Suwannarut and Wenyi with their next rivals laying six strokes behind at 208. They include Hung Chien-yao of Chinese-Taipei (66), John Lyras of Australia (67), Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh (69), American Berry Henson (70) and halfway leader Eugenio Chacarra, who fumbled with a 73. Angelo Que also floundered with a frontside 39 after a second round 68 as he wound up with a 73 and fell to Tabuena’s group after moving to joint 17th midway through the $1.5 million Asian Tour event. He actually strung up three straight birdies from No

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: Villegas leads by two at PGA Tour Mexico eventVillegas, who claimed the most recent of his four tour titles back in 2014, opened with a 10-foot eagle at Cardonal at Diamante -- the first Tiger Woods-designed course to be used for a PGA Tour event -- and added eight birdies with two bogeys to build a 36-hole total of 16-under 128.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: 1,800 Asian, US soldiers in joint military exerciseMore than 1,800 Filipino, American, Japanese and South Korean soldiers are scheduled to participate in this year’s joint military training exercises in the country between the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Kevin Alas hopes to impart Asian Games lessons to NLEXKevin Alas should be coming in brimming with confidence following his gold medal run with Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games, and he’s also hoping to rub it off to his mother team NLEX heading into the brand new season.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: LRMC, Renacimiento Manila team up for LRT-1 Heritage Transit TourDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Hailing the victors: vivo School Tour at College of St. BenildeThe 5th leg of the vivo School Tour held at the De La Salle – College of St.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Green Day announces massive world tour for 2024Green Day is heading out on tour!

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »