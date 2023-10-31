Swertres 9PM Results for October 31, 2023 | Lotto Results

HEAD TOPICS

Here's the lotto result of Swertres 9PM winning numbers 1 4 4 Jackpot Prize P 4,500

You may also want TO play the Rambolito. SELECT a 3-digit number combination AND the system will automatically permutated AND generate ALL its possible combinations. IF the selected 3-digit combination has NO repeating digits, e.g.123, the number of combinations generated will be six (6). IF the selected 3-digit combination has two (2) repeating digits, e.g. 122, the number of combinations generated will be three (3).

