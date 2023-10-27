Swertres 2PM Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto Results

SELECT ONE number (FROM 0 TO 9) FROM EACH COLUMN FOR a total of three digits, OR mark the LP (Lucky Pick) box AND let the terminal randomly pick your number.

You may also want TO play the Rambolito. SELECT a 3-digit number combination AND the system will automatically permutated AND generate ALL its possible combinations. IF the selected 3-digit combination has NO repeating digits, e.g.123, the number of combinations generated will be six (6). IF the selected 3-digit combination has two (2) repeating digits, e.g. 122, the number of combinations generated will be three (3).

