'Sweet Home 2' returns to Netflix on December 1

In the teaser for the new season, viewers are given a glimpse of the fate of protagonist Cha Hyun-su (played by Song Kang), who learned to control the monster within him in the first season.

The teaser shows Hyun-su being taken to a mysterious facility where he will be undergo an experiment. In a statement, director Lee Eung-bok described the new season as a "full-fledged apocalyptic drama."

"While Season 1 portrayed tension and fear in the confined space of the Green Home (the apartment complex), Season 2 will be set in an open space with the introduction of a whole new group of characters and monsters," he said.

Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young are returning for the season while new cast members include Jung Jin-young, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se and Kim Moo-yeol, according to Netflix. The first season of "Sweet Home," which was adapted from a popular webtoon of the same title, premiered in December 2020.

