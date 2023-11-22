Swedish Nationals Shot Dead in Brussels in Terrorist Attack

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead in Brussels in a terrorist attack. The gunman remains at large and Belgium's security observatory raised its terror alert to the highest level. The shooting targeted Swedes and the attacker claimed to be inspired by the Islamic State.





