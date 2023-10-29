Swat officer killed in Iloilo City buy-bust operation

A BUY-BUST operation in Barangay Concepcion, City Proper, Iloilo City resulted in the death of a member of the Iloilo City Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Sunday, on October 29, 2023.The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Michael Malan, 42, an officer of the city's Swat team.The encounter occurred around 11:30 a.m. and escalated into a prolonged exchange of gunfire, lasting until around 2 p.m.

As of late Sunday afternoon, an inventory of the collected materials, including the 9-mm grenade allegedly used, was still in progress.MourningThe Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas is in mourning following the loss of Malan.In a press statement, Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged the community to come together in the fight against drug-related issues.

