SWAT cop killed in anti-drug operation in Iloilo City

Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) chief Police Col. Joeresty Coronica identified the victim as Police Staff Sgt. Michael Malan of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.
Malan, 42, from Barangay Calaparan, Arevalo District, this city, shot suspected drug pushers Glen “Bongbong” Iturriaga, 52, and 35-year-old Ivan Palmejar. The suspects returned fire and Malan was hit in the upper left shoulder and the bullet penetrated his left chest.Mayor Jerry Treñas here lamented Malan’s death.
“I am deeply saddened by the report that one of the members of the SWAT team was shot and killed during a drug operation in one of the barangays in the City Proper area,” said Treñas. “The city government will support in whatever way possible the family of the late member of the PNP-SWAT team of Iloilo City. I condole with his family and the PNP,” added Treñas. headtopics.com