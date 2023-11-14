HEAD TOPICS

Suzuki Unveils All-New 2024 Swift at Japan Mobility Show

At the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki wowed everyone with a slew of concept cars and mobility solutions. But the vehicle that perhaps took center stage at the Suzuki booth was the all-new 2024 Swift. It closely resembles the concept car showcased at the event, with its bold grille, LED headlights, alloy wheels, and sharp taillights. The only major change from the concept is the removal of the pillar-mounted rear door handles.

