Sustainable energy brightens the Philippines’ future

The Philippine government has set its sights on a sustainable future, with an ambitious plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix.

As it stands, the Philippines boasts of a diverse mix of renewable energy sources, featuring hydropower, solar and wind. Hydropower reigns supreme as the largest contributor, with an impressive capacity of 4.3 gigawatts (GW). Solar energy follows suit as the second-largest source, providing 896 MW of capacity, closely followed by wind energy at 427 MW.

Renewable energy is a potent ally in the quest for cleaner air. The Philippines grapples with air pollution stemming from fossil fuel combustion, a situation that renewable energy can help rectify, thereby enhancing air quality and minimizing public health risks. headtopics.com

The Green Building Code sets rigorous standards for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in new constructions. Meanwhile, the National Greening Program is tasked with planting 1.5 billion trees by 2028. These trees serve a dual purpose by curbing air pollution and providing a renewable energy source.

Several government initiatives underscore this commitment such as the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP). This competitive bidding system for renewable energy projects has been a resounding success. It has drawn investments and effectively lowered the cost of renewable energy in the Philippines. headtopics.com

UN, Philippines sign sustainable development cooperation frameworkDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mindanao residents get wider access to sustainable powerDefining the News Read more ⮕

Dwight Ramos in NBA’s ‘Everyone’s Game’ tip-off campaignDefining the News Read more ⮕

Jollibee to open first branch of Common Man Coffee in MakatiDefining the News Read more ⮕

Diokno asks Luxembourg firms to explore PhilippinesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Retamar steers Nationals past Altas in 3Defining the News Read more ⮕