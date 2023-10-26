Suspect in Cotabato killings still a bet for village chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the Bangsamoro region said the candidate for barangay chairman who was arrested along with 11 others following the gun attack that killed two candidates and their colleague in Cotabato City is still considered a candidate.

“It is a manual election, and his name can be written by anyone who wishes to vote for that candidate,” Sumalipao told reporters on Thursday, October 26.Abdul and 11 other suspects in the killing of candidates Nur Muktadin Butucan, Alfarr Ayunan Pasawiran, and their colleague Faizal Abas remain in police custody pending the filing of a formal criminal complaint, said Cotabato City police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Carmelo Mungkas. headtopics.com

One of the suspects in custody – Master Sergeant Pauti Dianal Mamalapat, a member of the Maguindanao del Sur police force, will be charged like the other suspects, said Bangsamoro police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza.

Manalang said they have subjected the suspects to paraffin tests to determine who fired shots. The results have yet to be made public. Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo condemned the incident in Cotabato City, the capital of BARMM. headtopics.com

