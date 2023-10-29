Surprising Colombia wins baseball gold medal at Pan American Games

Colombia’s baseball players celebrate their gold medal victory over Brazil, at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile over the weekend.
Two teams with little tradition in the sport played the tournament’s final on Saturday, with Colombia ending as gold medalist after a sound 9-1 win against Brazil. Neither had ever been in the decider.
Colombia’s Dilson Herrera, a 29-year-old former infielder for the New York Mets and two other Major League teams, and Derwin Pomare gave Colombia had two RBIs in Santiago and led their team to its first Pan American gold medal. headtopics.com
“This means a lot to us. This country had titles, but this is the first in baseball and we want this sport to be more recognized,” Colombia coach José Mosquera told journalists. “This squad had only 15 days to prepare, and now one wonders what would happen if we prepare better.”
Colombia lost to Cuba and Brazil in its first two matches in the Pan American Games and was in the verge of early elimination. A win against Venezuela put Colombia into the final round, in which they beat Mexico and Panama to reach the decider. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
2 American sex offenders barred from PhilippinesTwo Americans previously convicted of sex crimes involving minors were barred from entering the country last week, the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday. Read more ⮕