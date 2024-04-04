Supreme Court ruling allows heinous crime convicts to benefit from good conduct time allowance

At least 10,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) are expected to benefit from the ruling of the Supreme Court that PDLs convicted of heinous crimes are entitled to the good conduct time allowance (GCTA), the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Thursday. In a statement, BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. said they will prioritize qualified PDLs who are terminally ill or seriously ill, so they still have time to be with their loved ones.

“Today, I have ordered the evaluation of prison records of those who will qualify under this new ruling of the SC, and we have to make sure na reformed na talaga sila at hindi na sila threat sa society (that they are no longer a threat to the society),” Catapang said. On Wednesday, the SC said Republic Act 10592 is clear that "any convicted prisoner is entitled to GCTA as long as the prisoner is in any penal institution, rehabilitation or detention center, or any other local jail

