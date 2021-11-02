Supreme Court questioned for throwing out contempt orders against Pharmally executives

The Supreme Court was questioned Monday for throwing out the contempt and arrest orders issued by the Senate Blue Ribbon committee against Pharmally executives in 2021, but Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri defended the justices’ action by saying his colleagues were sometimes “too quick to pull the trigger.

” At a budget hearing for the judiciary Monday, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III asked if the Court’s action was tantamount to curtailing the right of Congress, especially the Senate, to cite witnesses or resource persons for contempt and punish them accordingly. In 2021, the Blue Ribbon committee, led by then-Senator Richard Gordon, cited Linconn Ong and Michael Yang in contempt for allegedly giving false and evasive testimony during the Senate’s hearing on Pharmally’s anomalous contract with the government for the purchase of COVID-19 medical supplies. Ong and Yang challenged the Senate order before the Supreme Court, which later ruled that the order was a grave abuse of discretio

