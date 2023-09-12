Supreme Court Nullifies Senate Orders Resulting in Arrest and Detention of Pharmally Officials

The Supreme Court has nullified old Senate orders from 2022 that led to the arrest and detention of officials from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation. The officials were accused of swindling government funds that could have been used for COVID-19 response. The decision raises concerns about the chilling effect of extended detentions in aid of legislation and the need to consider public interest.

