Supreme Court dismisses widow's petition to indict policemen for murder

The Supreme Court has dismissed a widow's petition to indict 21 policemen for the murder of her husband and son during a buy-bust operation. Only four of the accused policemen will be charged with homicide. The Court ruled that there was no evidence of treachery, premeditation, or abuse of superior strength to warrant murder charges.





