Supreme Court Chief Justice Plans National Summit to Address Jail Congestion

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo plans to hold a national summit with the Judiciary and the Executive Branches to address congestion in local jails. The summit aims to identify the root causes of prolonged detention and formulate policies to enhance jail management and ensure the safety of persons deprived of liberty.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Criminals and politiciansSupreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo revealed plans to initiate a national summit of the Judiciary and the Executive Branches of the government to try solving the congestion problem in many local jails all around the country.
