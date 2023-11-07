Supreme Court asked to declare transfer of confidential funds to VP Duterte as unconstitutional

The Supreme Court was asked to declare the transfer of 125 million pesos in confidential funds to the office of Vice President Sara Duterte as unconstitutional. A petition filed by legal and economic experts requested the return of the money to the government treasury. The Senate will provide a budget for new facilities at the Ayungin Shoal and Kalayaan Island to enhance the country's frontline posts in the West Philippine Sea.

The improvement of air quality in the Philippines was reported by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources

