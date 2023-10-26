Sunshine Place to Ikebana-Sogetsu this November

Learn the basics of Japanese art of flower arrangementSunshine Place brings back its Ikebana-Sogetsu inspired flower arrangement for beginners, this November, and it's the first of a series.

Marc Tomas, former President of Ikebana International Manila Chapter 108 and member of Sogetsu Potential Manila Chapter will share his expertise as he facilitates the workshop. Tomas has been teaching Ikebana classes at Sunshine Place since 2017.

In this Introduction to Ikebana Workshop, students will learn the basics of Japanese art of flower arrangement - upright Moribana style, basic slanting & Variation number four with movements, basic Nagiri Style and combination of Moribana & Nagiri Arrangements. headtopics.com

The workshop will be conducted in person with limited slots available. Workshop will be conducted on Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 1:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m. To know more and to register, please contact: M. (0917) 515-5656 or emailoperations@sunshineplaceph.com

