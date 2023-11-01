Sulu marks another peaceful election

The JTF-Orion has established its Election Monitoring Center (EMC) to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of BSKE 2023 starting from preparation until the canvassing of votes.Prior to the conduct of the BSKE, the Sulu Joint Monitoring Committee visited different polling centers including the island municipalities in Sulu to ensure the success of the election.

