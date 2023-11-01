Sugilanon: Mga buwak ibabaw sa nitso

Diha gihapon ang iyang kahikugang nga nagtan-aw kang Josette nga nagtindog sa pultahan sa kuwarto nga masuk-anon samtang nagpadayon sa paghilak.Managkaluha sila si Josette ug Lorena. Susama gyud silag hitsura.“J-Josette!”Unya gitan-aw niya ang babaye nga iyang gikadulog nga nagpahiyom lang.“Ikaw si Lorena? Nganong nagpaila ka man nako nga ikaw si Josette? Gidala mo ako dinhi sa kuwarto?”Igo lang mikatawa si Lorena. Unya mipasabot si Rafael kang Josette.“Paminawa ko, Jos.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: UP exacts revenge, beats Ateneo 65-60SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Bunye: Empowering Muntinlupa's Residents: The Balai Munti Housing ProjectSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Langgam nakaingon sa brownout sa LapuSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: EXPLAINER: Could a city mayor disregard an ordinance and violate its rules in the name of the riding public? Tomas Osmeña did in 2016 and Ombudsman now rules it was no crime and ordinance didn't apply.SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: DBTC remains Cesafi secondary division lead with USJ-R winSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Mendoza: Rules define big leaguersSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕