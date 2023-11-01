Sugilanon: Mga buwak ibabaw sa nitso

Diha gihapon ang iyang kahikugang nga nagtan-aw kang Josette nga nagtindog sa pultahan sa kuwarto nga masuk-anon samtang nagpadayon sa paghilak.Managkaluha sila si Josette ug Lorena. Susama gyud silag hitsura.“J-Josette!”Unya gitan-aw niya ang babaye nga iyang gikadulog nga nagpahiyom lang.“Ikaw si Lorena? Nganong nagpaila ka man nako nga ikaw si Josette? Gidala mo ako dinhi sa kuwarto?”Igo lang mikatawa si Lorena. Unya mipasabot si Rafael kang Josette.“Paminawa ko, Jos.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕