Li, who died early Friday of a heart attack, was China’s top economic official for a decade, helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising political, economic and military tensions with the United States and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Li was known for his advocacy of private business but lost much of his influence as President Xi Jinping accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services in aid of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

The Chinese government, however, had little to say immediately about Li. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asked reporters to refer to information from official news agency Xinhua and the obituary released later. headtopics.com

Beijing resident Xia Fan, 20, said she was saddened by the death of Li, whom she called “a really conscientious and responsible premier.” She said her mind was blank when she first heard about the news.Designer Chen Hui said Li contributed greatly to China’s development. “If I were to talk about it, it’s impossible to finish it in one day. It’s a pity,” Chen said.

Nicholas Burns, US ambassador to China, also extended his condolences to Li’s family, the Chinese government and the Chinese people in both English and Chinese on X, formerly known as Twitter. Li, an English-speaking economist, was from a generation of politicians schooled during a time of greater openness to liberal Western ideas. Introduced to politics during the chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution, he made it into prestigious Peking University, where he studied law and economics, on his own merits rather than through political connections. headtopics.com