'Succession' and 'The Bear' Dominate Emmys, Quinta Brunson Makes History

'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.' 'Succession,' the HBO saga of a squabbling wealthy family and maladjusted media empire, won its third best drama series prize for its fourth and final season, along with a best actor in a drama award for Kieran Culkin and best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook.

'The Bear,' the FX dramedy about another contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the center of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season. The Emmys also heaped honors on its acting cast, naming Jeremy Allen White as best actor in a comedy, best supporting actress in a comedy for Ayo Edebiri and best supporting actor in a comedy for Ebon-Moss Bachrach. All three were first-time nominees





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.