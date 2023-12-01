Successful and Peaceful Start of Campaign for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Cebu City

The official start of the ten-day campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Cebu City was peaceful and successful. There were no untoward incidents recorded from the city's 80 barangays. Supporters gathered as candidates and their followers started their campaign.





