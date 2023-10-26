Study shows PhilHealth acts more as 'national purchaser', not insurer

MANILA - Socioeconomic think-tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PDIS) conducted a study on the healthcare disparities in the country based on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's (PhilHealth) 2018-2021 data. In a virtual forum organized by PDIS, Dr. Valerie Gilbert Ulep, senior research fellow presented the result of their research on health service coverage in the country.

However, if you look at individual provinces there is special disparity in terms of coverage across provinces with certain provinces in Mindanao reporting 52 percent of 50 percent coverage rates, notably this provinces are often considered conflict areas and poorer provinces,” he said. Ulep said this presents a unique challenge for PhilHealth, as the low registration in these areas underscore the need for targeting efforts to enhance membership registration and healthcare access.

