Study reveals when humans are most satisfied in life

A study conducted by psychologists from Germany and Switzerland reveals that people struggle during adolescence but experience an increase in subjective well-being and life satisfaction from age 14 until 70, after which it decreases again.

Are you happy? And how old are you? Those two questions bundled together are the crux of a study conducted by a group of psychologists from Germany and Switzerland. DW’s Science Unscripted podcasters Conor Dillon and Gabriel Borrud spoke with lead author Susanne Bücker to get a sense of when humans – if you ask them in a survey at various points throughout their entire time on Earth - are most satisfied.

DW: Susanne, you looked at data from 460,000 people to find out what phase of life is best for human beings when it comes to subjective happiness. What did you find? Susanne Bücker: We found that people seem to struggle during adolescence. Younger people from age nine to 14, for example, decrease in their life satisfaction. From age 14 onwards, however, and extending until 70 years of age, people increase in their subjective well-being and life satisfaction, slightly but steadily. And from 70 years until the end of life, life satisfaction decreases again. And when you looked at those nine-year-olds, their happiness was decreasing – really? Exactl

